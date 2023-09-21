Video shows crews battling Saskatoon industrial blaze

Saskatoon firefighters battled a blaze in an industrial park just outside the city on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called out to a structure fire along Highway 16 just past 71st Street around 7:30 p.m., according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames at the rear of the building when they arrived on scene, which they tracked to a pile of material next to the structure.

The fire was under control just before 8 p.m., the fire department said. Crews entered the building to see if the flames had reached the inside, but only found a build-up of light smoke.

“Fire crews continued to monitor the structural components of the building with thermal imaging cameras and searched for fire extension,” the fire department said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Since the incident happened in the rural municipality of Corman Park, an investigator from Saskatoon did not attend.

The extent of damages is not known.