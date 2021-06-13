Advertisement
VIDEO: Car crashes into side of Saskatoon apartment building
Published Sunday, June 13, 2021 1:52PM CST Last Updated Sunday, June 13, 2021 5:06PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police responded to a crash on 20th Street West Sunday afternoon after a vechicle crashed into the side of an apartment building.
Police shutdown 20th Street West at Avenue N South as firefighters and officers secured the scene. A person who was near the scene of the crash tells CTV News she saw police arrest one person.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
