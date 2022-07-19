University of Saskatchewan sees increased enrollment of international students

Enrollment at the University of Saskatchewan set records this spring.

The number of students attending between May 1 and April 30 was 26,155, a 0.8 per cent increase from last year, according to the university website.

“Our latest enrolment numbers tell me the challenges of the pandemic are lessening and our students are eager to join us in person to learn, connect and pursue their academic goals,” said Pirita Mattola, interim director of strategic enrolment management.

Medical residence numbers saw a 2.3 per cent increase, graduate studies rates increased by 1.5 per cent, and undergraduate enrolment saw a 0.6 per cent increase. The other major area of study, non-degree enrollment saw a 0.3 per cent increase.

International student enrollment increased 7.7 percent, bringing it back to pre-pandemic levels, the university website said.

The three top countries sending students for undergraduate studies at the university are China, India and Nigeria. Graduate students are largely coming from Iran, China and India.

However, the number of Indigenous students continues to be lower than pre-pandemic levels at 3,374 students.

“The pandemic has affected different students in different ways, and I understand some of the impacts could be prolonged or even delayed,” said Mattola.

“The pandemic continues to be an ongoing, ever-changing situation and so it is important that we consider how our students are affected and remain responsive to the changes in our environment.”