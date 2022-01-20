University of Sask. classes will stay remote due to Omicron

The University of Saskatchewan is extending its current remote learning plan as the province faces a fifth COVID-19 wave driven dy the Omicron coronavirus variant.

All classes will be delievered remotely until Feb. 7.

"Knowing that we are living through a quickly changing situation in many parts of Canada, we will continue to monitor and adjust our safety protocols as necessary to ensure the health and wellness of our campus and broader communities," the univeristy said in a news relesae.

Based on the available data, the university said it "does not anticpate" remote learning will be extended past the Feb. 7 deadline.