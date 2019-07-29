

CTV Saskatoon





Rescue workers have yet to find a 36-year-old man who went missing while operating a Jet Ski on Black Strap Lake on Saturday evening.

The initial recovery efforts of Dundurn Fire and Rescue, STARS air ambulance, Saskatoon Police Service Air Support and Saskatoon Fire Department were unsuccessful due to darkness and strong winds, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

The Manitoba RCMP Underwater Recovery Team began its search Monday.

Saskatoon RCMP will remain on scene at the far north end of Black Strap Lake until recovery efforts are complete.

For the duration of the search, they are restricting boat trafficking at the north end of Black Strap Lake and ask the public to use alternate boat launches to provide sufficient space.