U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Judge Stacie F. Beckerman of the U.S. district court in Oregon ordered that Dawn Marie Walker, 48, be returned to Canadian officials Wednesday.
The prosecution and defence both consented to Walker's return to Canada after she waived a formal extradition process, which would likely be lengthy.
Scott Kerin, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, told the court that returning Walker to Canada is in the best interest for both countries.
Walker is to be released to special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.
The agents are to drive her to the Canadian border where she is to be released to officials and answer to charges laid by the Saskatoon Police Service, which include public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order.
Walker and her seven-year-old son were located by U.S. authorities in Oregon City, Oregon on Aug. 5.
According to U.S. District Court filings, Walker allegedly stole the identity of a close friend to open up a bank account as part of an "abduction scheme" to abduct her son and enter the U.S. illegally. She is currently being held in an Oregon detention facility.
In a memo from earlier this month requesting Walker remain in custody awaiting her trial, U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight said she believes Walker poses a "flight risk."
"As part of an elaborate and well thought out plan, the defendant, a Canadian citizen, kidnapped her child and, after faking her death and that of her son, fled to the United States," Wight said.
"The defendant has every incentive to try and flee to avoid the consequences of their crime. She should be detained."
Walker claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse.
Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24. Her truck and belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.
--With files from The Canadian Press.
