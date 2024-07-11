Two shooting victims refused to give statements, Saskatoon police say

SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Saskatoon Police
    Two men were hospitalized following two separate shooting incidents in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

    Shortly before 5:00 p.m., officers were called to City Hospital after a man entered suffering from a gunshot wound, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Police said the 41-year-old victim was unwilling to provide officers with any information to continue an investigation.

    The second incident was reported at 11:50 p.m., in the 100 block of Avenue V South.

    Police said the 24-year-old victim, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, would not provide a statement to officers.

    Police believe the suspect and victim were known to one another.

    He was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West for treatment of his injury.

    Police said they continue to investigate the incidents, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

