Two more candidates enter Saskatoon mayor's race

The race for mayor is on as two more candidates have announced their intentions to run in this fall’s election.

From a downtown office space on Monday, long-time Ward 6 councillor Cynthia Block announced she wants the city’s top job.

It’s a decision she went back and forth on, but she says it’s an exciting opportunity in a city that’s full of change.

“I think the amount of change that's going on in our city is enormous,” said Block. “And our city is growing at a fast pace. We have the fastest growing city and economy, either one or two depending on the day. That means a lot of change in our city and we’ve talked about the pressures that our city is under in order to manage that.”

Block is campaigning on affordability, sustainability, and safety.

“Who would I want to lead the city,” Block asked herself. “I would like somebody who knows what’s going on at city hall, wants a progressive city, understands that we need to be affordable, sustainable, and safe, and ideally I guess, she’d be a woman.”

The other candidate announcing his intentions on Monday is Gordon Wyant, former Sask Party MLA.

Wyant decided not to try for another term in the upcoming provincial election. Instead, he’s trying his hand at municipal politics where he served as Ward 5 councillor from 2003 to 2010.

“I’m here to talk about the city,” Wyant told reporters on Monday. “I’m here to talk about finding efficiencies, about smart spending, I’m here to talk about safer streets, and that’s the commitment I’m going to make for the people of Saskatoon.”

Wyant says his experience on school boards, city council, and in several high-profile positions in the provincial government make him a good candidate.

“That experience is significant, including my years practicing law in the city of Saskatoon gives me a broad perspective when it comes to the issues that are going to be coming in front of council,” said Wyant, whose campaign is centered around safer streets and smart spending.

“If you’re scrimping on providing core services, especially your protective services, then you’re going to run into the kinds of issues that we have on the streets,” he said. “Everyone should feel safe walking down the streets, whether it's in Saskatoon downtown, whether it’s in their communities, whether it’s anywhere in the city.”

Block says whoever gets the job will have to hit the ground running.

“Yes, I think it matters a great deal that whoever is mayor understands what’s going on and is able to start the job on day one.”

Wyant and Block join Cary Tarasoff as mayor hopefuls. The municipal election goes on Wednesday, November 13.