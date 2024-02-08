Two Edmonton men charged with sexual assault in Sask.

Two men from Edmonton were charged for sexually assaulting two young girls in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to an address on 9th Street West in Meadow Lake in the early morning hours after receiving a report of the assaults, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP said 35-year-old Gagandeep Singh Gill and 31-year-old Balraj Sidhu, both from Edmonton, were arrested at the scene.

“Gill is also charged with one count, fail to comply with undertaking, Section 145(4) (a), Criminal Code,” RCMP said.

The two men were expected to remain in custody until their scheduled appearance in court on Thursday.

RCMP said investigators are still working to determine if there are additional victims.