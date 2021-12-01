Two dead in North Battleford crash; alcohol a possible factor

SASKATOON -

A man and a woman are dead after a vehicle reportedly crossed a highway into oncoming traffic, according to Battleford RCMP.

The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. on Territorial Drive between the Eighth Avenue and 13th Avenue intersection in North Battleford.

A Black Dodge SX was driving southbound and is reported to have crossed the highway into oncoming traffic, police say.

It crashed head on with a northbound Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The four occupants of the Trailblazer sustained minor injuries.

A 53-year-old female passenger travelling in the Dodge SX was declared dead on scene and a 56-year-old male passenger died in hospital.

The 56-year-old driver was airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Alcohol may have been a factor, police say.