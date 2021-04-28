SASKATOON -- After freezing tuition for the majority of programs last year, the University of Saskatchewan plans to increase tuition rates for the 2021-22 academic year.

According to the university, the tuition change works out to a weighted average increase of 3.9 per cent— 3.8 per cent for undergraduate students, and five per cent for graduate students.

In an emailed statement, the university said the increase is "to ensure undergraduate and graduate students continue to receive an education that is one of the highest in quality and value in Canada – regardless of how programs are delivered."

Last May, the university announced it was freezing tuition for the 2020-21 academic year for most programs except for dentistry, law and veterinary medicine.

https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/this-is-an-unprecedented-time-university-of-saskatchewan-to-freeze-tuition-for-most-programs-1.4929516