TSB finds majority of planes are not de-iced, ‘inadequate equipment’ in northern Canada
A crashed West Wind Aviation plane that went down shortly after takeoff from Fond-du-Lac is shown here on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, one day after the crash. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)
In remote northern Canadian airports, a majority of pilots are unable to properly de-ice their planes, according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).
That’s according to a report released by the TSB, investigating the fatal December 2017 plane crash just outside Fond-du-lac.
The TSB sent a questionnaire to 655 pilots, asking pilots about their experience with de-icing procedures at remote airports.
Only 37 per cent of respondents said they are able to effectively de-ice their aircrafts at remote airports. A majority of respondents said their planes take off with ice or snow on the aircraft.
A year ago, a West Wind Aviation plane, headed for Stoney Rapids, crashed less than a kilometer from the Fond-du-Lac runway. A 19-year-old man, died in hospital following the crash. The other 24 occupants all suffered injuries.
A prior investigation into the crash, found the plane took off with ice on the aircraft. The April investigation also found there was minimal de-icing equipment in the terminal.
The TSB is recommending pilots collaborate with Canada’s Department of Transport to identify locations where there is inadequate de-icing equipment.
The cause of the Fond du Lac plane crash is still unknown, according to the TSB.
Often no pre-flight inspections
Many pilots who answered the questionnaire said they “rarely” have access to proper inspection equipment.
“The unavailability of adequate equipment is a significant underlying factor that prevents pilots from being able to conduct a proper pre-flight inspection for contaminants,” the TSB report read.
West Wind Aviation said it’s bettering its de-icing equipment.
“West Wind has delivered enhanced deicing equipment to its destinations across the north, and training of its personnel has been accomplished,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.
Since the Fond du Lac crash, West Wind Aviation has appointed a new management team and implemented a “zero tolerance program” for ice on planes before takeoffs.
The Ministry of Transportation has 90 days to the TSB’s report.