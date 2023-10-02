Truth and Reconciliation Day still not a recognized stat in Sask.

While some provinces and territories have joined in recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday, Saskatchewan remains outside of the fold.

For federally-regulated workers including postal, bank and government employees, Sep. 30 has been a paid day off since 2021. British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and all of the territories have also marked Truth and Reconciliation Day as a full holiday.

It remains uncertain whether Saskatchewan ever plans to follow suit. CTV News reached out to the executive council for comment and received no response.

In 2022, Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives said it would make Sep. 30 a paid holiday in the province, but later voted down a bill tabled by the opposition NDP to make it official.

The next year, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said the province would continue to sit it out.

Chief Mark Arcand of the Saskatoon Tribal Council says the day offers Canadians an opportunity to reflect on the difficult legacy of residential schools.

"It’s important because there's some dark history for residential schools. People didn't believe it. Our people believed it because they lived it. They suffered through it,” he said.

Arcand recounted a conversation with his son.

“My eight-year-old son goes to Whitecap school, and said ‘we're learning about residential schools in our school system. I still don’t know enough dad. I want to know more,’" said Arcand.

According to a recent Leger poll, a significant portion of the Canadians surveyed expressed disinterest in doing anything on Truth and Reconciliation Day, nearly half — 48% — indicated that they do not have plans to commemorate the day.

-With files from Jeff Keele and Charles Lefebvre