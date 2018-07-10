

The man charged in the crash that killed 16 people on the Humboldt Broncos team bus is out on bail.

Jaskirat Sidhu was released on $1,000 bail with conditions based on a joint agreement between the Crown and the defence. He is scheduled to appear in court again on August 21.

Conditions for Sidhu include a ban on operating a motor vehicle, a curfew and depositing his passport. He is also not allowed to apply for any travel documents.

Sidhu appeared in a Melfort court room on Tuesday morning. He was arrested at his Calgary home on Friday and charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Scott Thomas, whose son Evan was killed in the crash, was at the court appearance on Tuesday morning.

“I just wanted to come today and represent the families that maybe wanted to be here but couldn’t be here and at least have a presence in the building that maybe he would feel a bit responsible for taking our son’s lives,” he said outside of court.

Thomas said he wanted to see Sidhu face-to-face after the crash.

“I think I caught his eye once and, in case this goes to a plea bargain, at least he can put my face to it,” he added.

Scott Thomas outside the #Melfort courthouse speaking to media on why he came today. Says he felt "empty" when he made eye contact with Sidhu. #sk @ctvsaskatoon pic.twitter.com/JuB705CyrU — Ashley Field (@AshleyFieldCTV) July 10, 2018

The 29-year-old was driving a semi in Saskatchewan on April 6 when he collided with the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, killing 16 people on the bus and injuring 13 others.

CTV’s Ashley Field is in Melfort for the appearance.