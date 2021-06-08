SASKATOON -- A traffic stop over the weekend resulted in over a dozen charges for one man and the arrest of another on outstanding warrants.

On Saturday around 6:45 p.m. Onion Lake RCMP stopped a vehicle on East West Road in Onion Lake.

The traffic stop was prompted by an expired plate, RCMP said in a news release.

Police found small amounts of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine, drug packaging material and a scale, RCMP said.

"Multiple" imitation guns, an illegally-possesed and altered gun and other weapons were found in the vehicle, RCMP said.

Two men in the vehicle were arrested.

Aaron Chief, 39, faces 13 charges in total, including weapons and drug charges, and failing to comply with a release order condition.

Zack Thomas, 26, was arrested on warrants issued by the Lloydminster RCMP detachment and was taken there.

Chief appeared in Lloydminster court on Monday.