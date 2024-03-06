Traffic restricted on Highway 11 following 'serious' collision near Bladworth, Sask.
RCMP say the northbound lanes of Highway 11 are closed and southbound traffic has been restricted to one lane Wednesday morning following a serious collision near Bladworth, Sask.
“Traffic is being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and to follow traffic restrictions,” a news release from Saskatoon RCMP said.
Police said the collision occurred "a few kilometres north of Bladworth."
Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
No other details are available at this time, RCMP said it would provide an update at a later time.
Bladworth, Sask. is about 100 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
RCMP said road closure updates can be read on the Highway Hotline.
