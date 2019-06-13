Traffic closed after crash at 8th St. and Eastlake Ave.
Emergency crews respond to a rollover at Eighth Street and Eastlake Avenue. (Matt Young/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 6:59PM CST
Two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle rollover at Eighth Street and Eastlake Avenue Thursday afternoon, police say.
One driver fled from the scene on foot, police say.
Traffic is closed in all directions at the intersection pending the completion of the investigation.