An upcoming art tour in downtown Saskatoon is going to get to the bottom of some of the city’s most thought provoking and even controversial public art.

Curator and researcher from the University of Saskatchewan Jen Budney will guide the tour which focuses on the changes in art over the years as well as the differing tastes of art.

One of the first pieces of public art is still on display on the south side of City Hall. "Rainmaker" was created by modernist sculptor Robert Murray and depicts two people in a fountain. When it was created in 1959, many people didn’t like it.

"Lots of people couldn’t see the people in the sculpture," Budney said.

In 2014, some residents asked that "Found compressions, one and two" at the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue C be taken down.

The art featured two bundles of compressed recycling material on a pallet and shrink wrapped in plastic, which was designed to bring attention to recycling.

Some residents in the area didn’t think it beautified the neighbourhood; Budney says it created a conversation about art, which is positive.

"Their response is what created a productive dialogue about the need for consultation and community involvement and I think that has created a lesson for the art commission and city."

The city hopes the free tour which takes place Sunday and lasts 90 minutes will help people gain a new appreciation for the art.

It’s in conjunction with Culture Days Saskatchewan.