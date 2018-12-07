

CTV Saskatoon





Thousands of people will have warmer feet this winter thanks to the generosity of others.

The Salvation Army and the Chiropractors Association of Saskatchewan have collected more than 18,000 pairs of socks as part of the annual Toasty Toes Sock Drive.

The socks will be donated across the province with 4,000 being distributed in Saskatoon.

The sock drive surpassed its goal of 15,000 pairs of socks.