Walter Murray Collegiate

"Timothy you have made your parents and your family so proud. Your hard work, character and intelligence are something to be applauded. All the best in University! Love, Your Parents, Dustin & Carlene Letkeman"

See more Class of 2020 grads

CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.