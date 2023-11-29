SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • This Saskatoon man just turned 104-years-old and he still likes to boogie

    A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104-years-old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.

    When Kazuska is asked if anyone else in his family lived this long, he says no.

    “Nobody, I’m the only one left out of 8 siblings,” Kazuska told CTV News.

    Kazuska turned 104 on Monday with a celebration with family and friends.

    Being born in 1919, he’s seen a lot.

    “The technology is something out of this world. Ya, like cell phones, yup,” he said.

    He’s had a cell phone and iPad and prides himself in operating them without much help.

    “No, I can manage it by myself, but I don’t do any faxing or something like that,” he said.

    He’s a talented musician playing the drums, banjo, and the bass.

    “I don’t play the melody; I play boogie music,” he explains.

    He even still plays with a band from time to time, like at his party on Sunday.

    He also fit in a dance with his wife of 66 years, Helen, 95, although there’s some discrepancy among the couple on that number.

    Helen has no shortage of compliments for her husband and how good he looks, but she attributes that to her cooking.

    “You know why he’s in such good shape? Because I still watch the cooking. I do soups and make home made,” Helen Kazuska says.

    Kazuska was a gunner in the Second World War. He still has his service jacket, which he keeps in a closet for safe keeping.

    Their son, Patrick is amazed at how well his dad is doing.

    “I’ve been so fortunate to have parents that are so healthy and this longevity,” Patrick Kazuska said.

    Kazuska has told his son that he hopes to live to 105, but at this rate, he will surpass that.

    The 104-year-old doesn’t particularly like the usual question he gets asked: what’s your secret to a long life?

    “Lots of people ask me that and I don’t have the answer.”

    He jokes that his mom told him when he was about 9-years-old that she couldn’t nurse him as a baby and formula wasn’t an option, so she gave him tea with sugar, so he says maybe that’s the secret. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Live updates

    Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals

    Ten Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals held captive in Gaza were freed by Hamas, and Israel followed with the release of a group of Palestinian prisoners Thursday. It was the latest exchange of hostages for prisoners under a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed by Hamas in a separate release.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News