This Saskatoon artist can turn you into a fashion icon
Rachael Meckling has had a passion for drawing since she was a little girl.
Her fashion portrait style reflects the type of drawings she’s done since she was an artist as a child, but now she makes a career out of it.
“I mostly do live portraits and I have a portrait studio in Saskatoon,” Meckling told CTV News.
“But I also do large scale paintings which are Ink paintings,” she said.
Meckling even sat down during the interview to create a reporter sketch.
“I kind of developed my own style and I’ve developed, my own fashion. I’m not a fashion designer and I don’t sew, but I have collections in my mind and they come out in my fashion dolls,” she says.
Meckling has made a name for herself in other parts of the country with her art, but she says Saskatoon is where she feels safest to create.
Her small studio in an historic building on Third Avenue is very pink. She says the space is French-inspired after a recent trip to Paris.
Meckling leads paint night events for groups and sells her own work.
She was born and raised in Saskatoon — moved away to Ontario for school, then Alberta, but has been back for a few years.
Some of her big jobs have come from corporate connections she made in Calgary.
“I’ve done work at Holt Renfrew, Tiffany’s, Chanel and I did the Sak’s Fifth Avenue opening. I drew guests there,” she says.
A community group in Calgary took notice of Meckling’s work and wanted her to create banners to decorate the streets. They span 20 blocks in the Montgomery neighbourhood, just off the downtown. The same group also asked her to create a mural.
Meckling was commissioned to do an Instagram-able mural for the Montgomery neighbourhood in Calgary. (Courtesy: Rachael Meckling)
“It’s very Instagram worthy, as the buzz word is, and it’s right on the street and people can sit and have a coffee and interact with her artwork,” Marion Hayes, executive director of Calgary’s Montgomery Business Improvement Area told CTV News.
“I’m super thankful to Calgary to have me there so I can live and work there on my own collections. I need to be alone to create in a safe space to create and Saskatoon provides me with that,” Meckling said.
She’s hopeful that her name will catch on and she’ll expand her portrait work to more events in Saskatoon and area.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Two people have died and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning.
OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign
Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.
NDP pressures Liberals to act on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, impose sanctions
The federal New Democrats are calling on Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to take action against Azerbaijan in light of escalating violence involving ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
Here's how governments across Canada fared when it came to poverty in 2023: report
A new report from Food Banks Canada says governments across the country are not doing enough to address poverty.
Singapore blows up 100-kg Second World War bomb
Bomb disposal experts in Singapore successfully disposed of a 100-kilogram Second World War aerial bomb on Tuesday, police said, after evacuating more than 4,000 people living nearby.
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
Regina
-
Gordon Block building in downtown Regina to be demolished following fire
Gordon Block, the century old municipal heritage building in Regina's downtown will be demolished following a fire over the weekend.
-
Regina man charged with endangering lives after 26 gas meters sabotaged
A man in Regina is facing 31 charges after allegedly causing gas leaks at 26 natural gas meters throughout downtown over the weekend.
-
Sask. wakeboarder battles injury to reach Pan American Games
Fort Qu’Appelle’s Ashley Leugner has battled through a career-threatening injury and will now represent Canada at the Pan American Games as part of the wakeboard and water ski team.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash
A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.
-
Federal minister criticizes Manitoba Tory ad that cites rejection of landfill search
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives came under fire Monday for taking out a newspaper ad that highlights, in part, the province's decision to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Lethbridge Pride crosswalk damaged by late-night vandal
Lethbridge police are looking for public assistance identifying the driver of a vehicle who they believe deliberately damaged the Pride Crosswalk.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, missing east of Edmonton
Police are searching for a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation Monday afternoon.
-
6 more communities to get low-income transit pass with $1.7M expansion
The Alberta government is spending $1.7 million to subsidize low-income transit passes in six more communities outside Edmonton and Calgary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Toronto
-
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
-
The Toronto Blue Jays need this many wins to clinch a playoff spot
The Blue Jays are back home for their final homestand of the season and all signs point to Toronto playing baseball beyond the end of the regular season on Oct. 1.
-
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
No threat found after police search Arnprior schools following gun report
Ontario Provincial Police say there was no evidence of any weapon or suspicious activity after receiving a report that someone at an Arnprior school had a gun.
-
Sexual abuse complaint against city-run daycare unfounded: police
An allegation of sexual abuse at a city of Ottawa-run daycare centre was unfounded, Ottawa police have concluded.
Vancouver
-
B.C. set to reveal housing targets for 10 communities, including Vancouver and Victoria
B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon is set to release details Tuesday on the province's plan to achieve housing targets in 10 communities, including Vancouver, Victoria and Kamloops.
-
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Two people have died and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning.
-
North Vancouver man, company pay $200K in insider trading settlement, BCSC says
A North Vancouver man and his company have agreed to pay a provincial regulator $200,000 after admitting to insider trading and conduct that was "abusive to the capital markets."
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Preliminary hearing in 2024 for Quebecer accused of killing two kids in daycare
A preliminary hearing for a Quebec man accused of killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children after he allegedly drove a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare is expected to take place in the new year.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway in Victoria, risk to public 'considered low'
Major crime investigators say the death of a man who was found injured in downtown Victoria earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.
-
Body found after woman, 26, swept off Washington state beach
The body of a 26-year-old woman has been found after she was swept off a beach by strong ocean currents in northwestern Washington state Monday.
-
High water advisories remain for Vancouver Island, B.C. coast after storm
Wind warnings have been lifted in most areas of British Columbia, while high water advisories remain up for Vancouver Island and the southwest coast after the first major storm of the fall swept through.
Atlantic
-
School bus collides with vehicle in N.B.
No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after a school bus collided with a vehicle in Weldon, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia ambulance service plagued by continuing poor response times: auditor
A new report says Nova Scotia's ambulance service is in a "critical state" and isn't meeting mandated response times for patient transfers at hospitals.
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Police seeks witnesses after Timmins cyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup
A woman was seriously hurt Monday in Timmins when the bike she was riding was struck by a pickup truck.
-
Driver OK, but moose killed in northwest Ont. collision
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario say a driver was lucky to emerge unscathed in a recent collision with a moose.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence
The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.
-
‘We know him well’: London Knights acquire OHL Playoff MVP in trade with Peterborough
If you can’t beat him, acquire him. The London Knights made a deal Tuesday to bring in OHL Playoff MVP Michael Simpson from the Peterborough Petes.
-
Minor evidence presented to jury Tuesday in terrorism trial in Windsor
The jury learned more details about items seized from Nathaniel Veltman’s apartment in the days after the fatal attack on a Muslim family in London.