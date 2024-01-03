SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon

    A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.

    The Blackstrap Glamping Resort is designed for people looking for a luxury camping experience.

    Inside each of the four geodesic domes — overlooking Blackstrap Lake — is a king-sized bed on the main floor, a double bed on the upper loft, a kitchen and a bathroom with heated floors.

    A dome can be booked online for $350 a night.

    It's been three years since business partners Josh Turner and Jane Rusbridge got the go-ahead from Saskatchewan's parks ministry to build the resort.

    "All summer there's been construction going on and we've been working on it," Rusbridge told CTV News.

    To now accept online bookings, and welcome guests into the domes, Rusbridge said it's "pretty surreal."

    Building the domes came with a lot of leg work and a few headaches.

    "Oh it was extremely hard," Turner said — now able to look back and laugh.

    "I've probably watched 10,000 hours of YouTube videos on glamping domes."

    Turner got the idea to bring the domes to Blackstrap after seeing them while travelling in Europe.

    The resort is planning to add barrel saunas and two more domes in the new year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News