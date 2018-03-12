It was a somber Sunday for a 13-year-old Saskatchewan rock collector.

Judah Tyreman manages the Sesula Mineral and Gem Museum and Rock Shop in Radisson, Sask. When he went to work Sunday morning, he realized it had been robbed.

“It was kind of aggravating, because of all the hard work I’ve done and it’s gone in an hour,” said Tyreman.

He quickly called RCMP, who are now investigating the theft. Tyreman estimated the dollar value in stolen goods is anywhere from $6,000 to $8,000. Many of the items he had been collecting for years.

“It was kind of shocking at first, but you know after a while I kind of got over it, and then my only thought was I got to clean it up and start as I usually do.”

Tyreman opened up the shop in May 2016, and since then, he’s had visitors from all over the world. A GoFundMe page set up Monday to help Tyreman rebuild his collection reached and surpassed its $4,000 goal in just a few hours.

“I’m really thankful for all the support and everything that I’ve been getting recently. It’s really nice. It makes me feel better,” he said.

Tyreman said he plans to expand in the near future, by opening up new exhibits above the museum.