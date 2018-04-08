Thousands of people gathered at Humboldt’s Elgar Petersen Arena on Sunday night to remember the victims of a horrific bus crash.

The Humboldt Broncos bus was travelling to Nipawin for a playoff game against the Hawks when it was hit by a tractor-trailer on Highway 35 near Tisdale. Fifteen people died and 14 were injured in the crash.

On Sunday, dignitaries from across Canada made the trip to Humboldt to pay tribute to the crash victims. Attendees at the event included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Scott Moe and NHL players and coaches.

“This is a very, very tough time for all of us,” Mayor Rob Muench said at the vigil.

Muench was emotional on the podium as he addressed the crowd. People wearing Broncos jerseys wiped tears from their eyes as he spoke.

“We will do our best together to get through this and come out the other end,” Muench said.

Muench thanked the team, the community, the province and the country for its continued support through this tragedy.

“We’ll be here behind you, we will be here for you, we will reach out to you in the coming days and months,” he said. “Be strong.”

Broncos President Kevin Garinger spoke through tears as he looked out on the crowd.

“Not one of us is alone in our grief,” he said. “Continue to reach out to one another for support. Find strength in one another.”

“We are all Humboldt Broncos.”

Garinger listed the players and staff who survived the crash. At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, the team said one player has been released from hospital.

Fighting through tears, Garinger went on to read the 15 names of the people killed in the crash. He paused before the final name: head coach Darcy Haugan.

“They will forever be Humboldt Broncos,” he said.

At 7:32 p.m., the vigil held a moment of silence to honour the victims. Game 6 in the semifinal series between the Humboldt Broncos and Nipawin Hawks would have started at 7:30 p.m.