RCMP have released a complete list of Humboldt Broncos players and personnel who died in a horrific bus crash on Friday evening.

Fifteen people died and 14 were hospitalized when a tractor-trailer crashed into the team’s bus on Highway 35 around 30 kilometres north of Tisdale.

RCMP say 10 players died in the crash. Adam Herold, Connor Lukan, Evan Thomas, Jacob Leicht, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Boulet, Logan Hunter, Logan Schatz, Stephen Wack and Xavier Labelle were all killed. The players were all from Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Broncos personnel Brody Hinz, Darcy Haugen, Glen Doerksen, Mark Cross and Tyler Bieber also died in the crash.

The semi driver was not injured.