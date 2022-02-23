These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
The S0K group of postal codes was the most generous in the province. S0K includes the Saskatoon area communities of Warman and Martensville as well as Unity and Wilkie in the west and Wakaw and Humboldt in the east.
Postal code S0A, a section of rural south central Saskatchewan along the Manitoba border, raised the second-highest total, $17,739.
The data was included in a spreadsheet that appeared on GiveSendGo's main landing page earlier this month after an apparent hack. The spreadsheet revealed names, postal codes, email addresses, and donation amounts for tens of thousands of donors from Canada, the U.S. and a handful of other countries.
In total, there were 1,334 donations from Saskatchewan amounting to $202,928 USD.
Saskatoon postal codes donated $30,691 and Regina postal codes donated $14,751.
The highest single donation was $15,000 in the S9H postal code.
Postal code S4Z contributed the least in the province, with one donation of $100.
Donors initially raised more than $10 million through GoFundMe, which announced Feb. 4 it was pulling the plug on the campaign and that the money would be refunded. The site said it initially believed the demonstration was going to be peaceful but withdrew its support after police and local leaders raised concerns it had become an "occupation."
On Feb. 14, the Ontario government said it had successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through GiveSendGo to the convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
A spokesperson cited a section of the Criminal Code that allows the attorney general to apply for a restraint order against any "offence-related property."
