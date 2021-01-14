SASKATOON -- Strong winds remain behind the low pressure system which hammered through our region Wednesday evening. We can expect to see wind gusts in excess of 65 km/h Thursday.

Things will cool off overnight and bring a chillier day Friday, but even that cool down leaves us above the seasonal mark.

By Saturday we’ll see it warm back up to near the freezing mark.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind

High: -3

Evening: -4

Friday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -1