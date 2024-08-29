The Saskatchewan RCMP says a man died after being struck by a police vehicle

The Saskatchewan RCMP says a 31-year-old man has died after being struck by a police vehicle on a grid road outside the northern community of Buffalo Narrows.

The RCMP says officers from the Buffalo Narrows detachment were responding to a call for service around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, travelling to Buffalo Narrows from the nearby Turnor Lake.

On the 909 grid road several kilometres from the junction with Highway 155, the RCMP says one of its officers struck a pedestrian.

“The officer, who was not physically injured, immediately called for an ambulance and provided first aid to the pedestrian until EMS arrived,” the RCMP said.

Paramedics declared the pedestrian, a 31-year-old man from Clearwater River Dene Nation, dead at the scene. Police say his family has been notified.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the circumstances of the death and is required to release a report of its findings 90 days after the investigation concludes.

Buffalo Narrows is located about 490 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.