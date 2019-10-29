SASKATOON -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to mend his relationship with western Canada by calling politicians in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Since winning a minority government - without any Liberal seats in either of the two provinces - Trudeau has vowed to work with the west.

On Tuesday morning Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark received his call from the prime minister, in which climate change and job security were discussed.

“I raised how there is a feeling that the specific issues being faced on the prairies have not been given priority … I emphasized the need for dialogue,” Clark said in a media release.

Trudeau also called Regina’s mayor, as well as Saskatchewan and Alberta’s premiers.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi received his call last Wednesday.

“I appreciated the fact that he highlighted that his challenge in Alberta and Saskatchewan is the number one thing on his mind right now … It’s critical we have Alberta issues on the table and of course the pipeline has to get built,” Nenshi told CTV’s Question Period after his conversation with Trudeau.

