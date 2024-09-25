'The building is a total loss': Fire destroys main portion of Sask. golf resort clubhouse

The Resort Village of Candle Lake says the devastating Monday morning fire has completely destroyed a portion of the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse.

A spokesperson for the village says the building that housed the restaurant, lounge, liquor store, and offices is a total loss, with only 40 per cent of the structure remaining.

“At this time, the Resort Village can confirm that the building that housed the restaurant, lounge, liquor store, and offices is a total loss,” said village administrator Brent Lutz.

“While approximately 60 per cent of the building was saved it is unclear how much of this space can be salvaged. The total value of the damage is not known at this time.”

On-call firefighters from the village, located just over two hours northeast of Saskatoon, responded to the call around 12:40 a.m. on Monday. Arriving crews reported smoke and flames coming from the main lounge and restaurant of the two-storey timber structure.

Soon after, they called in reinforcements from Prince Albert, the nearby rural municipality of Garden River, and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

(Chad Hills / CTV News)

Lutz says a total of 31 emergency personnel attended the fire including 17 responders from Candle Lake Emergency Services, and another 14 from the Prince Albert Fire Department, Garden River Fire Department, and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Investigators were on the scene on Tuesday working to confirm the cause of the fire, according to the statement. It remains unclear how long that investigation will take.

Photos shared with CTV News on Monday morning showed a hose truck spraying down the massive smouldering building, which housed a restaurant, retail store, coffee shop, and administration offices.

“The loss of this very important and beautiful resort that provided so much joy to so many people not only in our community but from across the province, is devastating,” Colleen Lavoie, mayor of the Resort Village of Candle Lake said on Tuesday.

“The entire Resort Village is feeling for the owners, the employees, and everyone affected by this loss, and our community is here to support them in their efforts to rebuild, however, that looks for them.”

The clubhouse served an 18-hole golf course in the lakeside village. The impressive building sits on the water’s edge, adjacent to a marina, and is a popular venue to book for summer weddings.

In a news release Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the resort said the golf course remains open.

-With files from Rory MacLean