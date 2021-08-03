SASKATOON -- Street drug users in Saskatoon and Regina will now be able to test if drugs contain two potentially deadly substances.

On Tuesday the Government of Saskatchewan announced fentanyl and benzodiazepine (benzo) test strips are available in the province's two largest cities.

Of the 73 confirmed opioid-related deaths in 2021, 66 per cent involved fentanyl which is 50-100 times more toxic than other opioids, the province said in a news release.

Often drugs users don't know if there is fentanyl present in the drugs they are using.

"We have seen the devastating impact that fentanyl has had on so many Saskatchewan families and communities," mental health and addictions minister Everett Hindley said in the release.

The stips are available to clients at Newo Yotina Friendship Centre in Regina and at Prairie Harm Reduction in Saskatoon.

"Drug testing allows us to notify the community in real-time of tainted street drugs," said Prairie Harm Reduction executive director Jason Mercredi said in the release.

Staff at both locations have received training on the proper use of the strips, according to the province.

"Adding drug testing, with the support of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, will further enhance our ability to reduce harm in our community," said Newo Yotina Friendship Centre executive director Michael Parker.

The province emphasizes that the absence of the two substances does not necessarily mean the drugs are safe.

The test strips also do not reveal the amount of fentanyl or benzodiazepine that is present when there is a positive result.