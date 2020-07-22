SASKATOON -- A video of a cat being dragged along a sidewalk was posted to the Facebook group Saskatoon Boots and Salutes on Sunday afternoon.

The post was brought to the attention of the Saskatoon SPCA, who are now in the process of an investigation under the Animal Protection Act.

“This is a provincially regulated piece of jurisdiction,” said SPCA communications coordinator Jasmine Hanson.

“Anything that could inflict harm on an animal is illegal. So, it's very, very serious. People have been given jail time for charges under the Animal Protection Act and the Criminal Code so we take this incredibly seriously.”

The SPCA says they were able to identify the person who shot the video and have contacted them.

“From there it's going to be a detailed investigation to understand everything that went on in the background,” said Hanson. “After that, we're of course going to take whatever corrective action measures we find appropriate.

“It could be something like educating the owner, it could involve seizing an animal if we believe that it's not going to be in a good situation if it remains with the owner, and it could involve charges as well.”

The post, which has been shared and reposted hundreds of times, is also receiving hundreds of comments, many of them expressing concern for the wellbeing of the cat, while others direct anger at the person in the video, who can be heard laughing while dragging the cat.

Saskatoon police say they are aware of the post and could not comment on the SPCA investigation, but provided a statement about the online anger directed at the person.

“We are unable to comment on an incident based off of online reports, without it being investigated by Police. If the individual is feeling threatened or harassed, we would encourage them to file a report with SPS.”

'Numerous death threats'

The father of the girl who shot the video, Robert, contacted CTV News Wednesday. He preferred not to give out his last name, and said he doesn’t condone the actions of his daughter.

“I talked to her about it. I talked her about why she posted that, she thought it was funny,” he said. “You know, I didn't raise an animal abuser we love that cat.”

He said he’s upset about the backlash his daughter is facing online.

“I'm just I'm really upset that people are threatening my daughter,” he said. “Putting her real address on Facebook numerous times, by numerous people. Numerous death threats by adults. Grown men.”

“I'm more concerned about my family's well-being you know. I'm not defending my daughter's actions, I’m protecting my family.”

Saskatoon Police issued a statement on the matter, saying if “the individual is feeling threatened or harassed, we would encourage them to file a report with SPS,” but the girl's father told CTV News he wouldn’t do that.

“I handle my own business.”