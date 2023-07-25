Taxpayers' federation adds to list of groups calling for Saskatoon spending cuts

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is adding its organization to growing calls for spending cuts at Saskatoon city hall to reduce the property tax burden and tackle a looming budget shortfall of more than $50 million

“Mayor Charlie Clark and the rest of city council need to go through every single line of this budget to save taxpayers from a massive tax hike,” Gage Haubrich, Prairie Director for the CTF, said in a news release.

The City of Saskatoon is currently facing a projected budget shortfall of $50.9 million in 2024 and another $21.7 million in 2025.

A budget meeting is scheduled for Tuesday when the mayor and councillors will try and find ways to reduce the gap and lower the property tax burden.

Last month, the city warned the property tax increase for next year would be just over 17 per cent if council did not make any budget cuts, deferrals, find savings or raise revenue to close the gap.

But city administration has stressed that number will likely change as city council looks for ways to reduce the shortfall.

Since then, the projected budget shortfall for next year has dropped mostly thanks to an additional $2.1 million in revenue sharing from the provincial government.

Calls for spending reductions have also come from the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce and the North Saskatoon Business Association.

Both have recommended several strategies including reductions to city staff, putting some projects on hold, postponing operations expenses for green initiatives and discontinuing programs they feel other levels of government should provide.

“Saskatoon taxpayers can’t afford a double-digit tax hike” said Haubrich.

The next budget meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at City Hall.