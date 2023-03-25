Taser used on Saskatoon teen threatening self-harm: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say they had to use a Taser on a teen girl after she threatened self-harm Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Witney Avenue South, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Police said the 14-year-old was threatening self-harm with a knife, attempts at de-escalation were unsuccessful and an officer used a conducted energy weapon on the teen.

“The youth was medically cleared at the scene by Medavie Health Services and subsequently transported to the hospital by police for a mental health assessment,” the release said.

SPS said the incident will be reviewed in accordance with policy.