Bishop James Mahoney High School

"Congratulations Sydney Joyes on your graduation from Bishop James Mahoney High School! Best wishes on your University Journey!"

See more Class of 2020 grads

CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.