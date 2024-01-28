'Sweat, tears and pizza': Sask. developers create fully functional video games in 48 hours

The process of game development normally takes a dedicated team and years of effort. However, participants at Game Jam Saskatoon defy convention by creating fully functional games in just 48 hours.

Michael Long, the organizer of Game Jam Saskatoon was asked how it’s possible to put a video game together in such a short time.

"With a lot of sweat, tears, and pizza,” Long said.

This year's event attracted 53 coders, either working solo or in small teams, with the theme of "Make Me Laugh."

One standout contestant, Matt Weeks, adopted a unique approach by incorporating 3D scans of himself as AI enemies in his game.

"You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," he said, reminiscent of a certain caped crusader.

Meanwhile, another team of game and arts design students introduced a unique concept—a reverse dating sim where players experience rejection.

The intense 48-hour timeline not only challenges participants' creativity but also provides experience in deadline-oriented game development industry.

"It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” Long said. And [it] teaches very important skills like teamwork, coding, and deadlines.”

By bringing developers together, organizers aim to foster growth in Saskatchewan's game development scene.

"The video game industry in Saskatchewan is pretty small. That's what we're trying to do—we're trying to grow it here by training more and more people,” Long added.

Game Jam Saskatoon serves as a platform for new developers to showcase their talents, innovate within tight constraints, and contribute to the expansion of Saskatchewan's game development landscape.