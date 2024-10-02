NDP promises to scrap marshal service, Sask. Party promises to increase grad retention program

As provincial politicians hit the campaign trail on Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Party promised to help youth living and working in Saskatchewan, while the New Democratic Party (NDP) promised to crack down on crime.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe was in Saskatoon, while NDP leader Carla Beck made her way to Prince Albert.

Scott Moe said if re-elected, his party would increase the Graduate Retention Program by 20 per cent. He said the program, which gives tuition rebates for those who choose to live and work in Saskatchewan, will help recent graduates face cost of living pressures.

“We are focused on making life more affordable by keeping money in students’ pockets, keeping money in the working people of Saskatchewan's pockets, so that they can deal with the cost of living challenges,” Moe said.

The increase would move the maximum benefit from $20,000 to $24,000.

NDP leader Carla Beck said if elected, her party would scrap the Saskatchewan Marshal Service and put the funding towards established police forces instead.

“We'll invest that money into frontline policing today to hire more RCMP officers, more Prince Albert police officers, right away,” Beck said.

Beck said her party would help tackle the root causes of crime by putting funding into mental health and addictions services.

The two parties also exchanged political jabs on Wednesday.

Moe said the NDP’s “uncosted promises” would lead to the cancellation of the Graduate Retention Program.

“It's reckless spending that will ultimately be born, in this case, by canceling the GRP on the backs of our youth, our children, and our future,” Moe said.

NDP candidate Matt Love spoke with media outside the Saskatchewan Party’s conference.

“More people have left this province than have moved here, and that’s for one reason, his failures as premier in this province. It’s his leadership that's brought Saskatchewan to last place in health care,” Love said.

Beck said her party will provide a full costing plan in the coming weeks.

Election Day is set for Oct. 28, with advance polling starting a week before.