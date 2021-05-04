SASKATOON -- Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found $32,000 worth of illicit drugs and cigarettes in a vehicle.

Corman Park police originally stopped the Ford Escape, travelling south on Highway 11 on Sunday, for speeding, but saw two men with open alcohol and searched the SUV.

Police say they found 16 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, 180 grams of heroin, 118 grams of cocaine and more than $8,700 in cash.

Officers say the total street value of the seizure is $32,000.

The men were arrested and turned to Saskatoon police.