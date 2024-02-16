SASKATOON
Saskatoon

Suspicious package 'rendered safe' outside Saskatoon business

Saskatoon police
The Saskatoon police explosive disposal unit neutralized a suspicious package outside of a business Friday morning.

Around 7:2 a.m. police responded to a call about a suspicious package at the 600 block of 50th Street East, according to a news release.

“Upon arrival of Patrol, the determination was made for the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) to respond. A process to isolate the package and evacuate the immediate area was initiated,” police said.

Police said drone and robot technology were used to neutralize and safely render the package.

There was no threat to public safety and the area has been cleared, police said.

