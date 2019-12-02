SASKATOON -- Two people facing drug trafficking charges were using a potato gun to shoot drugs over the fence of the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre, police say.

A 29-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Saskatoon, were arrested Sunday in the 3500 block of Millar Avenue, police said in a news release.

They were found to be in possession of 28 grams of cannabis, three grams of cannabis shatter and seven grams of crystal methamphetamine, as well a potato gun cannon, police say.

During the arrest the suspects attempted to flee the scene in a white Chevrolet van, colliding with three police vehicles before coming to a stop, police say. No one was hurt.