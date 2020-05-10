SASKATOON -- A Kenaston woman suspects she may have witnessed a twister touch down north east of the village Saturday night.

Environment Canada told CTV News Saskatoon the weather in the evening of May 9 was almost too cold for a tornado to appear, but that it wasn’t out of the question.

At around 9 p.m., Amanda Holder was outside when she noticed something in a nearby field.

"I looked out and saw what appeared to be a tornado," Holder said. Environment Canada did not confirm whether this was a tornado or not.

"I’m not exactly sure if that’s what that was, but it was a little scary to be seen at the beginning of May here,” she said.

Holder said seeing something like a twister isn’t out of the ordinary considering where she is in the province, but she said she typically see’s twisters deeper into the summer months.

She said the cloud was far enough away and small enough that her family wasn’t concerned for their safety. From the time she noticed it Holder said it was only around for about 10 minutes before dissipating.