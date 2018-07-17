

CTV Saskatoon





Gunshots reportedly rang out near Pierceland on Monday afternoon, following reports of a break and enter and sexual assault at a home and an alleged altercation at a rural intersection.

RCMP responded to the community, near Saskatchewan’s western edge, at about 3:45 p.m. after the report of the break and enter and assault.

Details on the report are so far sparse, but Mounties say the suspect, armed with a gun, fled the scene in a pickup truck.

The suspect was then allegedly involved in an altercation with another motorist at a rural intersection about two kilometres southwest of the community. Mounties said he reportedly fired a gun at the other vehicle before driving away and that, shortly afterward, more gunshots were heard in the area.

The man, a 41-year-old from Pierceland, was eventually taken into custody after officers from several nearby detachments responded. A local pilot also helped with the search.

A gun was also seized.

No charges had been laid as of late Tuesday morning.