SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Supreme Court of Canada to review Sask. Good Samaritan drug overdose case

    A man walks past the Supreme Court of Canada, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A man walks past the Supreme Court of Canada, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The Supreme Court of Canada will review the case of a man who was arrested for drug and firearm offences after police encountered him at the scene of an overdose.

    The top court's examination is expected to clarify application of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, passed to help reduce deaths from substance use.

    Under the law, no one who seeks emergency medical or police assistance can be charged or convicted of simple drug possession if the evidence was discovered because that person sought assistance or stayed at the scene of the emergency.

    In September 2020, Paul Eric Wilson was at the scene of a woman's fentanyl overdose in Vanscoy, Sask.

    After police arrived, Wilson was arrested for drug possession and, following a search, he was arrested a second time for drug trafficking and firearm offences.

    Wilson's conviction for several firearm offences was overturned last year by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal, prompting the Crown to seek a hearing in the Supreme Court.

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

    How much does $1 million buy you in Canada's housing market?

    The purchasing power of buyers with a $1 million budget searching for a home in Canada will widely vary depending on the city they are shopping in with those in Toronto getting less square footage and fewer bedrooms than everywhere aside from Vancouver, according to a new report.

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News