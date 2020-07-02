SASKATOON -- It’ll be a warm one in Saskatoon as we hit the high twenties to wrap up the work week.

As many return to work after having Canada Day off, they’ll do so in sunny conditions, with a daytime pushing 25. There is a risk of some rain Thursday morning, though it should clear quickly.

It gets warmer Friday, with a daytime high of 27, followed by a nice weekend forecast, and minimal rain expected.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 24

Evening: 16

Friday– Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28