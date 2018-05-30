

CTV Saskatoon





A man charged after a stolen truck slammed into a minivan, killing three people near Lloydminster, has pleaded guilty to several offences.

The 27-year-old, Brandon Stucka, entered the pleas in Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench earlier this week.

According to RCMP, he was driving the stolen truck when, in September 2017, the vehicle hit the minivan on Highway 16, east of Lloydminster. Officers were pursuing the truck but called off the chase about half an hour before the crash.

Three women from Edmonton, Eva Tumbay, Jeannette Wright and Glorious David, died in the collision. A fourth woman, Janet Wright Gaye, was injured.

Stucka was charged with 13 offences. He pleaded guilty to nine, including three counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

His sentencing is set for July 6.