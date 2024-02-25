Stormy conditions, temperature dip expected as Alberta clipper approaches Sask.
Canada’s weather service has issued a winter storm warning for the Saskatoon and Prince Albert region, with about 10 centimetres of snow expected by Monday.
Early Sunday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warning for the north central region of the province, resulting from the formation of an Alberta clipper system that’s expected to cross the prairies on Monday.
Environment Canada says the storm will first reach Meadow Lake to the north and Unity to the south, crossing through Prince Albert and Saskatoon and running past Carrot River, approximately 179 kilometres east of P.A.
Most snowfall is expected to fall north of Saskatoon.
“Along with the snow, strong northerly winds gusting to 70 km/h will develop in the wake of this system during the overnight hours, persisting into Monday morning,” Environment Canada said in the alert.
The combination of fresh snow and strong winds will reduce visibility and impact travel.
The federal weather service says temperatures will stay “well below” seasonal on Monday as the cold front associated with the Alberta clipper passes through the region.
“Wind chill values will approach or exceed minus 30 Monday night, with values falling to nearly minus 40 for some by early Wednesday morning,” the statement says.
The bitter cold is expected to subside later in the week.
(Source: Google / Environment Canada)
