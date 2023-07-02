Storms knock out power, down trees across Sask.
Powerful thunderstorms took out power across central Saskatchewan on Canada Day, leaving SaskPower crews working overtime to get power back online Sunday.
Customers from Naicam to Tobin Lake lost power just after midnight on July 2 due to storm damage, according to SaskPower’s outage website.
Shelby Basset sent in this beautiful photo of a lightning strike near Peterson, Sask. on Saturday, about 78 kilometres east of Saskatoon. (Courtesy: Shelby Basset)
CTV News received a video of an apparent tornado touching down near North Battleford on Highway 16. Hana Fisher sent the video, which can be viewed in the player above.
She says they were driving west, about 10 kilometres east of North Battleford.
Residents in the parkland area, from Emma Lake to Prince Albert National Park reported significant wind storms and downed trees.
CTV News received a number of reports of a plow wind in the Elk Ridge and Waskesiu area.
Leah Howie posted videos to Twitter showing trees at the campground in Waskesiu swaying under heavy winds, with rain pouring down.
The storm took out a number of trees in the area, some which fell into campsites and onto trailers.
Saskatoon resident Lenore Swystun tweeted that the power was knocked out in Emma Lake just after midnight, but was restored shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Around 11 a.m. Sunday morning, SaskPower indicated it had discovered additional damage affecting customers around Carrot River and Tobin Lake and that it wasn’t sure when service would be restored.
Heavy winds also took out power in Martensville Sunday morning, with crews working overnight to repair the damage.
SaskPower said the work would be completed around noon.
Twitter user Brie Mcauley posted this photo of storm clouds near Hafford, Sask. on Saturday night. Source: Twitter.com/briemcauley
