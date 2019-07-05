

CTV Saskatoon





A state service for late Lieutenant Governor W. Thomas Molloy is scheduled for next Saturday in Saskatoon.

The public is welcome at the service, which will start at 1 p.m. at Merlis Belsher Place, located at 2010 College Drive in Saskatoon. Doors open at 12:15 p.m.

Molloy passed away earlier this week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Anyone wishing to express condolences to Molloy’s family can sign a book at the legislative building or Government House in Regina, or at city hall in Saskatoon.

Condolences can also be sent online at ltgov.sk.ca.