SASKATOON -- A person who was working at the Canadian Brewhouse Stonebridge location in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Anyone who attended this business during the following times should be monitoring for symptoms:

July 1 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

July 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

July 3 between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. July 4.

Anyone who develops symptoms should isolate immediately and contact HealthLine 811, the authority says.