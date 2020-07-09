Advertisement
Staff member at Canadian Brewhouse in Saskatoon tests positive for COVID-19
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 7:12PM CST
SASKATOON -- A person who was working at the Canadian Brewhouse Stonebridge location in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.
Anyone who attended this business during the following times should be monitoring for symptoms:
- July 1 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- July 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
- July 3 between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. July 4.
Anyone who develops symptoms should isolate immediately and contact HealthLine 811, the authority says.